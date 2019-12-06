TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — After Xueshan this morning (Dec. 6) became the first peak in Taiwan to see snowfall this winter, snow also began to fall on Hehuanshan.

Temperatures on the mountain dropped to about zero degrees Celsius at noon today, and by 12:45 p.m., branches and leaves along Provincial Highway 14 were coated in graupel, according to the Hehuanshan Police Department. By 1 p.m., snow was seen falling at Songsyue Lodge, which is at an elevation of 3,145 meters, reported UDN.

Taroko National Park Headquarters said that snow also fell on the Xiaofengkou section of Hehuanshan near the 36.5-kilometer mark of Provincial Highway 14. Those who rush to see the snow are advised to take chains for their car tires and wear enough winter clothing to keep them warm.

The Directorate General of Highways (DHG) has announced that roads above 3,000 meters will see the mercury dip to 2 degrees below zero this evening. As ice is likely on these roads, the DHG said the sections of Provincial Highway 14 between Cuifeng and Dayuling will be closed from 7 p.m. tonight to 7 a.m. Saturday morning (Dec. 7).

The road will be opened Saturday if conditions improve or restricted to vehicles with snow chains attached to their tires, according to the DHG.



(Hehuanshan Police Department photo)



(Image from Facebook page 合歡山玩雪團)



(Image from Facebook page 合歡山玩雪團)



(Hualien Police Department Photo)



(Hualien Police Department Photo)



(Hehuanshan Police Department photo)