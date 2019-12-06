  1. Home
  2. World

Canadian Parliament to propose human rights sanctions against China

Legislators demand Canadian government take stronger stance on abuses in Hong Kong, Xinjiang

By Ching-Tse Cheng, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/12/06 16:47
Canadian senators demand government to take stance on human rights abuses in China. (Pixabay photo)

Canadian senators demand government to take stance on human rights abuses in China. (Pixabay photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Canadian senators Thanh Hai Ngo and Leo Housakos revealed Thursday (Dec. 5) that the Conservative Party plans on initiating a motion next week for the government to adopt stronger measures against China over its oppression over Muslim Uighurs in the Xinjiang Region and Hong Kong protesters.

The two senators told the Canadian digital newspaper iPolitics that the motion would pressure the ruling Liberal Party to level sanctions on Chinese officials involved in human rights abuses in Hong Kong and Xinjiang. The pair insisted that the Canadian government stand up for its values, saying that Canadians are either "defenders of democracy and human rights" or they are not.

In response to the potential measures, China's ambassador to Canada Cong Peiwu (叢培武) warned that the sanctions, if adopted, would not "be in the interest of the Canada side" and that the Chinese government would implement "very firm countermeasures" against the North American country. He suggested Canada not to follow in the footsteps of the U.S. Congress, referring to the House of Representatives' passage of the Uighur Act this week by a vote of 407 to 1, reported CNA.

When asked about the likelihood of the human rights sanctions on China's officials, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, said that the government had yet to make a decision. He added that communication would continue to take place between the two countries regarding China's detainment of Canadian citizens as well as the unfair treatment of the Uighurs and Hong Kong activists.
Canada-China relations
Uyghurs
human rights abuses
Hong Kong
Uighurs

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwanese American AMD CEO named to Bloomberg 50
Taiwanese American AMD CEO named to Bloomberg 50
2019/12/05 13:28
Yi Fang Taiwan fruit tea makes inroads into Thailand
Yi Fang Taiwan fruit tea makes inroads into Thailand
2019/12/04 14:39
Congress passes Uighur Human Rights Policy Act
Congress passes Uighur Human Rights Policy Act
2019/12/04 09:50
US House prepares to vote on Xinjiang bill
US House prepares to vote on Xinjiang bill
2019/12/03 17:08
Yi Fang Taiwan Fruit Tea closes 30 stores in 4 months
Yi Fang Taiwan Fruit Tea closes 30 stores in 4 months
2019/12/03 16:03