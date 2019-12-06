"The World Between Us" shines at AAA. "The World Between Us" shines at AAA. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A public broadcasting institution in Taiwan has claimed two awards at the Asian Academy Creative Awards (AAA), a pillar of the Singapore Media Festival that celebrates excellence in the content industry across Asia.

The Public Television Service (PTS) took home awards in Best Editing for the television drama “The World Between Us” and Best Immersive (360, VR) for “Small Big Micro Vision,” reported CNA. The award ceremonies were held at the Victoria Theatre and Concert Hall on Dec. 5 and 6.

"The World Between Us," a joint production by PTS, HBO Asia, and CatchPlay, has been a huge hit following its release in March. The 10-episode series reflects on the multi-faceted societal norms at play in Taiwan in the aftermath of a fictitious mass shooting, with the roles of the perpetrators, victims, victims’ families, and media intricately entwined.

The program "Small Big Micro Vision" incorporates virtual reality technology into an otherwise mundane topic, allowing the audience to see the beauty of Taiwan’s ecologies while shedding light on the hidden risks facing the natural environment, wrote CNA.

Winners of the other awards, including Best Actor and Best Actress, will be revealed on Friday night (Dec. 6).