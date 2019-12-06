The character 'chaos' (left) and its sponsor Ang Lee (screenshot of UDN website). The character 'chaos' (left) and its sponsor Ang Lee (screenshot of UDN website).

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The character for “chaos” (亂) has become the first character to be selected as a representative of an entire year twice, following its triumph in 2008.

Its candidacy for 2019 was co-sponsored by Academy Award-winning director Ang Lee (李安) and by education expert Richard Lee (李家同), Upmedia reported.

The vote for a character of the year has continued for 12 years, attracting ever more public interest, according to media reports. During 24 days of voting, the winner received 10,323 out of 79,915 votes, or almost 4,000 more than the second in line, “lie” (謊).

In an interview on the United Daily News website, movie director Lee hoped the year 2020 would see more harmony, understanding and respect, with people showing more solidarity and consideration for each other.

Academics and experts proposed a total of 42 characters to chose from, with the public allowed to cast votes and select the winner. The event was organized by the CTBC Foundation for Arts and Culture with the United Daily News.

