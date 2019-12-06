TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – In an unprecedented instance, a Taiwanese entertainer won a court case in China against a Chinese netizen who had repeatedly described her online as a Taiwan Independence supporter.

Supporters of the Chinese communist government’s claims over Taiwan have often been quick to launch online attacks against Taiwanese entertainers they suspect of backing the island’s sovereignty, but those accusations usually result in the singers or actors losing job opportunities and contracts in China, with their songs or movies being banned.

However, in the case of Ruby Lin (林心如), a court in Beijing ruled that the netizen accusing her of backing Taiwan Independence should pay her CNY60,000 (NT$260,000, US$8,500) in compensation, the Central News Agency reported Friday (December 6). The payment needed to occur within 10 days after the verdict.

From 2016 to 2017, the accused, named Huang (黃), posted more than a hundred attacks against Lin online, including some describing her as a Taiwan Independence supporter.

Her attorneys in Beijing argued that the attacks went far beyond the mere voicing of opinions and were not based on facts.

CNA reported that Lin’s victory meant she was the first Taiwanese citizen to be “certified” by a Beijing court as not being a supporter of Taiwan Independence.

The actress has been no stranger to controversies about her political ideas before, when she supported China after a TV show she produced was canceled just last year amid the accusations of Taiwan Independence.

