TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A comic book introducing Taiwanese culture has been added to the collections of thousands of libraries throughout Japan in a collaboration between Japanese publishing company Gakken Holdings Co. and Taiwan’s General Association of Chinese Culture (GACC).

Titled “The Secret of Taiwan,” the 52-page manga publication features the history, geography, and tourism of the island country as well as its connection with Japan. The book's stories, which touch on the National Palace Museum, night market scene, high-speed rail, and historic Kano baseball team, are vivid and easy to read, wrote CNA.

Gakken is known for producing educational publications, and “The Secret of Taiwan” is part of its “Secret” series that delves into various topics targeting youngsters in particular. The project was made possible thanks to a networking opportunity provided by the “Taiwan Plus” event held by the GACC in Tokyo last year.

Notably, the book was illustrated by Bigun, a budding Taiwanese manga artist who has been recognized at the Golden Comic Awards. It marks the first time a Taiwanese artist has been involved in the Secret series, said GACC Deputy Secretary-General Lee Hou-ching (李厚慶).

A total of 10,000 copies will be distributed to 3,174 public libraries across Japan and 1,332 primary schools in Tokyo. It will also be featured in 354 schools in 15 Japanese cities tasked with hosting the Summer Olympics next year, reported CNA.

The Secret of Taiwan comic book. (CNA photo by GACC)