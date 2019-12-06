TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Pop singer Hsieh Ho-hsien (謝和弦) was released on bail Friday (December 6) following questioning by police after his wife accused him of using marijuana.

Hsieh, 32, who also goes by the name of R-chord, reportedly acknowledged years ago he was a pot smoker, but Thursday (December 5) night, police visited him at home in New Taipei City’s Banqiao District, where he admitted he possessed marijuana, the Liberty Times reported.

Hsieh reportedly voluntarily showed the visiting officers a bag containing 18 grams of the illegal drug, while explaining his views that its usage should be legalized.

Following a similar incident in 2012, the singer reportedly lost a contract with a music label and went into rehab in Nantou County.

Because his wife had discovered he had taken up his old habit back again, she called police, resulting in Thursday night’s visit.

Hsieh was taken in for questioning and released on bail the following day after paying NT$30,000 (US$983).

The case unexpectedly also revealed a political dimension, as Hsieh reportedly was a founding member of the Taiwan People’s Party (TPP). Responding to questions from journalists, its founder, Taipei City Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲), said it would not be able to expel Hsieh from the party as there were no rules in its charter about drug addicts, the China Times reported. The mayor said his party should add such regulations.

On his , Hsieh took a clear stance in favor of his Taiwanese identity, and even mentioned slogans in favor of President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文), and against Kuomintang candidate Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜), despite his apparent membership of the TPP.