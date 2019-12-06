CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Milan Lucic scored his first goal for Calgary, and the Flames held on to beat the Buffalo Sabres 4-3 Thursday night.

Tobias Rieder, Johnny Gaudreau and Sean Monahan also scored for the Flames, who are 4-0-1 in their last five games. Monahan also had an assist for his first multipoint game since Nov. 7.

Interim coach Geoff Ward improved to 3-0-0 since taking over for Bill Peters.

Sam Reinhart, Jake McCabe and Jack Eichel scored for Buffalo, which earned at least one points in its previous four games. Eichel extended his point streak to 11 games (10 goals, 10 assists).

The Saddledome crowd roared at 3:58 of the third period when Lucic finished off a passing sequence with Derek Ryan and Dillon Dube for his first goal in 29 games dating to last season with Edmonton. Choruses of “Looo” echoed throughout the building as Lucic hugged his linemates in the corner after putting Calgary ahead 4-1.

