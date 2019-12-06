  1. Home
AP PHOTOS: Editor selections from Latin America, Caribbean

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2019/12/06 13:00
School uniform ensembles are displayed in the Centre Classique Don Bosco school office in Petion-Ville, Haiti, Monday, Dec. 2, 2019.  Thousands of Hai...
A women takes part in the performing the anthem, "Un violador en tu camino" or "A rapist in your path," in a demonstration against gender-based violen...
Women perform the feminist anthem, "Un violador en tu camino" or "A rapist in your path," in a demonstration against gender-based violence, at Cinelan...
A worker sweeps up outside City Hall riddled with bullet holes, in Villa Union, Mexico, Monday, Dec. 2, 2019. The small town near the U.S.-Mexico bord...
Portraits of former mayors hang on a City Hall wall riddled with bullet holes after a gun battle, in Villa Union, Mexico, Monday, Dec. 2, 2019. Dozens...
A man wears a make-shift mask with an image of President Nicolas Maduro taped to it, during a pro-government demonstration against TIAR or the Inter-A...
Police drag a detained anti-government protester to a paddy wagon, in Santiago, Chile, Friday, Nov. 29, 2019. Protests sparked by a subway far hike br...
Members of the Indigenous Guard wait for the start of a protest march against President Ivan Duque, in Bogota, Colombia, Friday, Nov. 29, 2019. Duque ...
A man pulls a cart full of merchandise past the National Palace, as military police stand guard during a private meeting between U.S. Attorney General...
Nicaraguan Vilma Castro holds a photograph of her missing son Elias Gutierrez, during a press conference held by the mothers of disappeared migrants, ...
A supporter of National Party presidential candidate Luis Lacalle Pou, celebrates in Montevideo, Uruguay, Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019. Rival candidate Dan...
National Party presidential candidate Luis Lacalle Pou and running mate Beatriz Argimon embrace during a victory rally in Montevideo, Uruguay, Saturda...

This photo gallery highlights some of the top news images made by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean that were published in the past week.

Thousands of Haitian children returned to their classes after months of violent protests against the government shut down schools.

Mexico’s president has said he wants to fight drug cartels with “hugs, not bullets,” but some communities called for a more forceful strategy after 23 people died during gunbattles in the northern border state of Coahuila.

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador met later in the week with U.S. Attorney General William Barr, in the wake of Donald Trump suggesting the U.S. could classify Mexico’s cartels as terrorist organizations.

In Chile, thousands of older women dressed in black and red scarves around their necks demonstrated against gender-based violence, chanting “The rapist is you,” a protest song that has gained international attention.

Uruguay’s governing political coalition conceded defeat in the presidential runoff election to the center-right Lacalle Pou, whose victory ended 15 years of left-leaning government in the South American country.

Curated by photo editor Anita Baca in Mexico City. On Twitter: @LatDesk