Winnipeg Jets defenseman Anthony Bitetto (2) prevents Dallas Stars forward Blake Comeau (15) from scoring a goal during the first period of an NHL hoc... Winnipeg Jets defenseman Anthony Bitetto (2) prevents Dallas Stars forward Blake Comeau (15) from scoring a goal during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)

Dallas Stars goaltender Ben Bishop (30) deflects a shot by Winnipeg Jets forward Mark Scheifele (55) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thu... Dallas Stars goaltender Ben Bishop (30) deflects a shot by Winnipeg Jets forward Mark Scheifele (55) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)

Dallas Stars forward Joe Pavelski (16) screens Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck (37), allowing forward Jamie Benn, not seen, to score during... Dallas Stars forward Joe Pavelski (16) screens Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck (37), allowing forward Jamie Benn, not seen, to score during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)

Dallas Stars forward Jason Dickinson (18) attempts a backhand shot as Winnipeg Jets forward Adam Lowry (17) and goaltender Connor Hellebuyck (37) defe... Dallas Stars forward Jason Dickinson (18) attempts a backhand shot as Winnipeg Jets forward Adam Lowry (17) and goaltender Connor Hellebuyck (37) defend during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)

Dallas Stars forward Joe Pavelski (16) scores in overtime against the Winnipeg Jets during an NHL hockey game Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, in Dallas. Dalla... Dallas Stars forward Joe Pavelski (16) scores in overtime against the Winnipeg Jets during an NHL hockey game Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, in Dallas. Dallas won 3-2. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)

Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck (37) stops a shot from Dallas Stars forward Radek Faksa (12) during the second period of an NHL hockey game... Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck (37) stops a shot from Dallas Stars forward Radek Faksa (12) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)

DALLAS (AP) — Joe Pavelski scored on the power play 2:02 into overtime and the Dallas Stars beat the Winnipeg Jets 3-2 on Thursday night.

The winning goal came 31 seconds after Josh Morrissey went to the penalty box. Tyler Seguin picked up a rebound of his own shot and sent a backhand pass to Pavelski, who scored his sixth goal this season.

Dallas goalie Ben Bishop made 36 saves, 15 in the third period and overtime. Jamie Benn and Denis Gurianov scored the first two goals of the game. The Stars had lost 11 of the last 14 games against Winnipeg.

Blake Wheeler and Mark Scheifele tied the game with third-period goals for the Jets. Scheifele’s came with 45 seconds left in regulation, after goalie Connor Hellebuyck had been lifted for a sixth skater. Hellebuyck also had 36 saves.

The Stars pulled within one point of the Jets, third in the Central Division.

