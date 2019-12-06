  1. Home
Carrie Lam impeachment rejected by Hong Kong legislators

Motion to remove Hong Kong leader fails after pan-democrats outnumbered by pro-Beijing votes

By Ching-Tse Cheng, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/12/06 12:15
Carrie Lam votes at Hong Kong local elections in November.

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A motion proposed by Hong Kong's pro-democracy camp to impeach Chief Executive Carrie Lam (林鄭月娥) was rejected Thursday (Dec. 5) after failing to win enough support from the functional constituency.

In light of the Hong Kong social movement, the democrats initiated the motion to unseat Lam from office Wednesday (Dec. 4) and hold her accountable for six months of chaos in the city. However, the motion, launched under Article 73 of the Basic Law, failed to pass at the Hong Kong Legislative Council after a vote of 26 for and 36 against.

According to CNA, the motion received 16 votes in favor and 15 against in the geographical constituency and only 10 votes in favor and 22 against in the functional constituency. Civic Party leader Alvin Yeung (楊岳橋) said that Lam was responsible for the pro-establishment camp's landslide loss in the local elections and that Lam had betrayed the trust of her citizens.

Liberal Party legislator Felix Chung (鍾國斌) bashed Lam before Thursday's vote for escalating the conflict between protesters and the Hong Kong police. He added that the impeachment motion should actually be proposed by pro-establishment camp since they suffered great losses in the November district council elections while Lam still enjoyed her position of power.
