COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Dorka Juhasz scored 15 points and Kierstan Bell added 14 as Ohio State knocked off No. 2 Louisville 67-60 in a Big Ten/ACC Challenge game on Thursday night.

Ohio State took a 60-53 lead with 5 minutes left after Bell turned a steal into a layup and Juhasz scored from underneath. The Cardinals closed to within 62-57 at the 3-minute mark and were within five points with 17 seconds left, but couldn't score. A pair of foul shots by Madison Greene sealed it late for the Buckeyes.

Dana Evans had 18 points for the Cardinals (8-1), who were plagued by poor shooting, especially down thee stretch when they had to chase the Buckeyes.

Louisville had vaulted to No. 2 behind Stanford this week after knocking off then-No. 1 Oregon last weekend in the the Virgin Islands Paradise Jam.

The Cardinals took a 33-31 lead into halftime on the strength of Bionca Dunham's 10 points. Jazmine Jones, who was averaging 14.1 points this season, picked up three fouls in the first quarter and sat for all of the second. She eventually fouled out with 4:36 left in the game.

BIG PICTURE

Louisville: Huge letdown for the Cardinals, who had a huge win last Saturday and vaulted six spots in the poll.

Ohio State: Biggest win of the year by far for the Buckeyes, who last month lost to UConn.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

The upset will drop the Cardinals as fast as they rose.

UP NEXT

Louisville: At Northern Kentucky on Sunday.

Ohio State: Hosts Radford on Sunday.

___

Follow Mitch Stacy at http://twitter.com/mitchstacy

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25