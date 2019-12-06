Reeves Muntjac spotted in snow on Xueshan. (Photo from Facebook page @bununmountain) Reeves Muntjac spotted in snow on Xueshan. (Photo from Facebook page @bununmountain)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Snow fell today (Dec. 6) on Taiwan's Xueshan, the first snow seen in the country this winter.

Due to a combination of a northeast monsoon and southern cloud system, all of Taiwan saw cold and rainy weather Thursday night and into this morning. Forecasters had predicted a high probability of snow in mountains with an elevation above 3,000 meters, and Xueshan, Taiwan's second-highest peak at 3,886 meters, reported snowfall this morning.

At 1:48 a.m. today, the temperature registered around 8 degrees Celsius at Xueshan's Sanliujiu Lodge, and graupel was reported falling. By 9 a.m. this morning, the mercury had dropped to just below zero degrees Celsius, and mountaineers on the Facebook page Bunun Mountain reported seeing snowfall on the mountain.



Photos and videos of the scene clearly show picnic benches and staircases covered in a thin accumulation of snow. One photo even shows a diminutive Reeves muntjac shivering at the snowy scene.

Shei-Pa National Park's management office said that this was the first instance of snow on Xueshan this winter and the fourth of 2019, with the previous snowfalls having occurred on Jan. 21, Feb. 24, and Mar. 3. Cheng Jui-chang (鄭瑞昌), deputy director of the office, said that the total accumulation of snow this year was less than in previous years.

Cheng advised those wishing to climb the mountain to beware of sudden changes in weather and to prepare adequate safety equipment that will enable them to safely scale and descend the mountain.



