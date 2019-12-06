Taiwan Catwalk to launch 2020 charity calendar. (Photo courtesy of Catwalk) Taiwan Catwalk to launch 2020 charity calendar. (Photo courtesy of Catwalk)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Taiwanese model management company Catwalk (凱渥) is launching its limited edition 2020 calendar, with earnings to be donated to the Garden of Hope Foundation.

Bigi Yang (楊佩綺), the fashion show and creative director, of modeling giant, gathered together a pool of talented models who actively participate in international fashion shows to produce the 2020 calendar with the theme “#BornToLove.” Additionally, one of the models, Jill Chiu (邱馨慧), is six months pregnant.

Mother-to-be Chiu told Liberty Times that the calendar shoot was a warm-up for her because she will take more serious photos as her belly grows larger.

Catwalk stated that the proceeds of calendar sales will go to the Garden of Hope Foundation (勵馨基金會), which is dedicated to protecting women’s rights. The calendar can be purchased online when the pre-sale kicks off Dec. 20-25 by searching with the keyword “凱渥CATWALK1986.”

For further information, please visit the Facebook page.



Catwalk calendar 2020. (Courtesy of Catwalk)