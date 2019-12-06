  1. Home
AP Photos: Editor selections from the past week in Asia

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2019/12/06 10:14
In this Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, file photo, relatives of Bui Thi Nhung weep next to Nhung's casket at the family home in the village of Do Thanh, Vie...
In this Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, file, photo, a laborer watches a movie on his mobile phone as he takes a break with others as they repair a road in Mu...
In this Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, file photo, Indian navy personnel display their skills during Naval Day celebrations in Mumbai, India. (AP Photo/Raf...
In this Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, file photo, smoke haze from wildfires fills the skyline in Sydney, Australia. The annual Australian fire season normall...
In this Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, file photo, fireworks display during the opening ceremony of the 30th South East Asian Games at the Philippine Arena,...
In this Tuesday Dec. 3, 2019, file photo, Vietnam's Ngoc Huong Do Thi performs at the uneven bars during the women's artistic gymnastics competition a...
In this Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, file photo, Myanmar's Aung Naing Oo kicks a ball against Indonesia's Muhammad Hardiansyah and Saiful Rijal during men'...
In this Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, file photo, people visit the Koishikawa Korakuen Gardens in Tokyo to enjoy the autumn colors. (AP Photo/Koji Sasahara, ...
In this Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, file photo, children play on the Marina beach on the Bay of Bengal coast which is blanketed in sea foam in Chennai, Indi...
In this Nov. 27, 2019, file photo, a solar panel installation is seen in Ruicheng County in central China's Shanxi Province. As world leaders gather i...
In this Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, file photo, lantern-covered floats stand as fireworks light up the sky during the Chichibu Night Festival in Chichibu, ...
In this Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, file photo, Indian students dance as part of a "Save girl, Educate girl" initiative and an attempt for a world record, ...
In this Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, file photo, villagers pluck water chestnuts from a pond in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh state, India. Workers earn about abo...
In this Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, file photo, protesters march during a rally in Hong Kong. Pro-democracy protesters renewed pressure on the Hong Kong gov...

Families in Vietnam mourned the 39 people who died while being smuggled in a truck to England last month. The last bodies of the victims were repatriated to their home country on Saturday.

In other images from the Asia-Pacific region this week, laborers repaired a road in India, where the last quarter's economic growth of 4.5% was the slowest pace in six years.

Wildfires caused smoky haze to hang over the iconic Sydney Harbour skyline.

The South East Asian Games are taking place in Manila, Philippines, with fireworks at the opening ceremony and athletic competitions.

This gallery was curated by Associated Press photo editor Masayo Yoshida in Tokyo.

