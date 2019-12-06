In this Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, file photo, relatives of Bui Thi Nhung weep next to Nhung's casket at the family home in the village of Do Thanh, Vie... In this Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, file photo, relatives of Bui Thi Nhung weep next to Nhung's casket at the family home in the village of Do Thanh, Vietnam. The body of 19-year old Nhung was among the last remains of the 39 Vietnamese who died while being smuggled in a truck to England last month that were repatriated to their home country on Saturday. (AP Photo/Hau Dinh, File)