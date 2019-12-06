Wild duck season arrives in Taipei

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Wild duck season will kick off at the Huajiang Wild Duck Nature Park in Taipei on Saturday (Dec. 7), allowing visitors to learn more about the city’s wetland ecology and wildlife.

The park, which comprises a vast stretch of wetlands and sandbars near Huajiang Bridge in Wanhua District, has long been a habitat for many migratory avian species. This year, the festival features fairs, performances, guided tours, and games, according to the Taipei City Animal Protection Office (APO).

Organized by the Huajiang Wetland Guardian Alliance, the event will connect nature with local culture, providing insights into the development of the district and the progress that has been made in wetland protection. Through exploratory tours and talks, the organizers hope to educate the public on the importance of wildlife protection and the relationship between humans and the environment.

In addition to wild duck experts, local high school students will also assume the role as guides on educational tours to familiarize residents with the reason behind building artificial wetlands on school campuses. The fairs will also offer environmentally friendly merchandise to promote eco-sustainability.

The park is a 15-minute walk from Longshan Temple MRT Station. Visit the event's Facebook page or the APO for more information.