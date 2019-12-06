China Airlines (CAL), Taiwan's largest carrier, announced Thursday it will start regular flights to Cebu, the second-largest city in the Philippines, from March 2020.



According to CAL, it will use 737-880 planes to serve the round-trip route on a regular basis between Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport and Mactan-Cebu International Airport every day except Tuesdays, staring March 29.



Flight CI705 will depart from Taoyuan at 7:40 a.m., and arrive in Cebu 10:35 a.m. (local time), while flight CI706 takes off at 11:35 a.m. from Cebu and returns to Taoyuan at 2:30 p.m.



To celebrate the launch of the route, CAL will offer special round-trip ticket prices on its maiden flight starting at NT$5,060 (US$165) available from its website Friday.



After Manila, Cebu will be the second destination in the Philippines to be served by CAL.



CAL currently operates 14 weekly flights from Taoyuan to Manila, and four weekly flights from Kaohsiung to Manila with high demand for air travel between the two countries.