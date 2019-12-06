  1. Home
Founder of Taiwan's Foxconn Founder visits White House

Terry Gou attends White House Christmas party with wife, promises to create employment opportunities in US

By Ching-Tse Cheng, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/12/06 10:19
Terry Gou meets with White House officials Dec. 5.

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Terry Gou, founder and former chairman of Foxconn Technology Group, met with U.S. officials Thursday morning (Dec. 5) before the White House Christmas party.

According to Liberty Times, Gou held a two-hour closed-door conversation with White House tech officials to discuss the Taiwan-based electronics manufacturer's investment in Wisconsin. Guo told the media that the efficiency of U.S. companies was admirable, but he refused to disclose further details about his meeting.

Guo promised to create more employment opportunities in the U.S. as President Trump had hoped and said he would strive to ensure the quality of his Wisconsin factories. When asked about his opinion on the Hong Kong protests, Guo said that the question was irrelevant to his meeting.

On Thursday evening, Guo attended the White House Christmas party with his wife Delia Tseng (曾馨瑩). Guo expressed his excitement, saying this was his second time being invited to such a special occasion, reported CNA.


Terry Gou interviewed by media. (CNA photo)
