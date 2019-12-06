The European Parliament's Foreign Affairs Committee on Wednesday approved a resolution on its annual foreign and security policy, part of which highlighted the European Union's (EU) support for Taiwan's meaningful participation in international organizations and activities.



In the annual resolution assessing the EU's common foreign and security policy, known as the Common Foreign and Security Policy (CFSP), the committee noted that the strengthening of relations with East and Southeast Asia was vital to the "EU's rules-based, comprehensive and sustainable connectivity strategy and vice versa." The resolution will be voted on by the European Parliament in January.



It also mentioned the military build-up in the region and called for all parties involved to respect freedom of navigation, to solve differences through peaceful means and refrain from taking actions to change the status quo, including in the East China and South China Seas and the Taiwan Strait.



Part of the policy also highlighted the committee's concerns over Taiwan's upcoming presidential and legislative elections in January, noting that "foreign interferences from autocratic regimes through disinformation and cyber-attacks on the upcoming general elections threaten Asian democracies and regional stability."



The EU's foreign and security policy resolution this year also reiterated the European Parliament's support for Taiwan's meaningful participation in international organizations and activities.



However, unlike last year, the committee did not call for a resumption of cross-strait dialogue between Taiwan and China.



The CFSP was passed in conjunction with the Common Security and Defense Policy (CSDP).



Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) Deputy Minister Chiu Chui-cheng (邱垂正), who is visiting the European Parliament in Brussels, told CNA Wednesday that the EU's support means a lot to Taiwan, especially as the country gears up for the upcoming elections in January.



China's disinformation tactics against Taiwan not only disrupt the relationship between the government and its people, but also cause social unrest, Chiu said.



With the passage of the resolution, the deputy minister said it hopes Taiwan will be able to work with the EU on strengthening mechanisms to defend the country's burgeoning democracy.