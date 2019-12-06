A Philippine migrant worker and three Taiwanese nationals were indicted by Taichung prosecutors Thursday for growing, producing and selling marijuana in Taiwan.



Majcher Joseth Tolibas, 19, was accused of working with two Taiwanese men identified as He (賀) and Sun (孫) and a Taiwanese woman surnamed Shen (沈) to grow and produce marijuana at their rented residences in Taichung and Tainan, Taichung prosecutors said.



According to the indictment, Tolibas and Sun, 29, started growing marijuana plants at their homes in Taichung and Tainan, with financial support from 39-year-old He, in September 2017.



Tolibas and Sun were in charge of producing the finished product which they later sold, the indictment said, adding that Sun also asked Shen to buy cannabis seeds from the United States, which she did through friends.



Following months of investigation, the homes of Tolibas and Sun were raided on Feb. 20 by prosecutors and police, who acted on a tipoff received in November 2018. Cannabis plants, marijuana flowers and seeds, finished product and manufacturing equipment were also seized.



The four were charged Thursday with contravening the Narcotics Hazard Prevention Act, according to the indictment.