SYDNEY (AP) — The former head of professional football at FIFA has been named the new chief executive officer of Football Federation Australia.

FFA said in a statement Friday that James Johnson, most recently the senior vice president of external affairs for City Football Group in Manchester, England, would take over his new role in January.

Johnson, a former under-17 player for Australia, worked with FIFA from 2014-2018. He also has had posts with the Asian Football Confederation and Professional Footballers Australia.

