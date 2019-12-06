UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Iran is accusing France, Germany and the United Kingdom of “a desperate falsehood” for saying its ballistic missile activity goes against a U.N. resolution that calls on Tehran not to undertake any activity related to nuclear-capable ballistic missiles.

The Iranian government says none of its missiles are designed to be nuclear-capable, and Iran “is determined to resolutely continue its activities related to ballistic missiles and space launch vehicles.” It says both “are within its inherent rights under international law.”

Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and U.N. Ambassador Majid Takht Ravanchi were responding Thursday to a letter from the three European countries to U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

It said “Iran’s developments of nuclear-capable ballistic missiles” is “inconsistent” with the Security Council resolution endorsing the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran.