CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — A new report by Human Rights Watch finds that hundreds of Venezuelan children are fleeing into Brazil alone and at risk of becoming homeless, abused or recruited by gangs.

The human rights group cites government figures indicating that over 500 children have crossed into the Brazilian state of Roraima since May 2019.

Ninety percent of the Venezuelan children are between 13 and 17 and traveled alone or with an adult who is not a relative or legal guardian.

Human Rights Watch says border shelters are overcrowded and many wind up living on the streets and unable to access government services.

One 16-year-old boy was found choked to death in October, his body left in a plastic bag.

The study encourages Brazil’s government to identify, track and support unaccompanied Venezuelan minors.