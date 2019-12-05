All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Boston 28 20 3 5 45 101 65 Florida 27 13 9 5 31 96 97 Buffalo 28 13 10 5 31 85 83 Montreal 28 12 10 6 30 93 98 Toronto 30 13 13 4 30 95 101 Tampa Bay 25 13 9 3 29 91 81 Ottawa 29 12 16 1 25 76 91 Detroit 30 7 20 3 17 63 119 Metropolitan Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Washington 30 21 4 5 47 112 86 N.Y. Islanders 26 18 6 2 38 77 63 Philadelphia 28 16 7 5 37 91 79 Pittsburgh 28 15 9 4 34 96 78 Carolina 28 16 11 1 33 88 78 N.Y. Rangers 26 13 10 3 29 84 87 Columbus 27 11 12 4 26 68 84 New Jersey 27 9 14 4 22 69 101 WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA St. Louis 30 18 6 6 42 90 78 Colorado 27 17 8 2 36 100 76 Winnipeg 28 17 10 1 35 82 77 Dallas 29 15 11 3 33 76 73 Minnesota 28 13 11 4 30 83 88 Nashville 27 12 10 5 29 89 88 Chicago 27 10 12 5 25 74 85 Pacific Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Edmonton 30 17 10 3 37 93 89 Arizona 29 16 9 4 36 82 69 Vegas 30 15 11 4 34 91 85 Vancouver 29 14 11 4 32 97 86 San Jose 29 15 13 1 31 84 96 Calgary 29 13 12 4 30 73 86 Anaheim 28 12 12 4 28 75 84 Los Angeles 29 11 16 2 24 73 96

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Wednesday's Games

Colorado 3, Toronto 1

Pittsburgh 3, St. Louis 0

Ottawa 5, Edmonton 2

Washington 3, Los Angeles 1

Thursday's Games

Arizona at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Vegas vs. N.Y. Islanders at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Boston, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Montreal, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Friday's Games

Chicago at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Montreal at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Arizona at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Washington at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Ottawa at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

Buffalo at Vancouver, 4 p.m.

Colorado at Boston, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Carolina, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Toronto at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Florida, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Detroit, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Nashville, 8 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Dallas, 9 p.m.

Los Angeles at Calgary, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Anaheim at Winnipeg, 3 p.m.

San Jose at Florida, 5 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Vegas, 7 p.m.

Arizona at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Edmonton, 8 p.m.