PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistan’s military says its troops have raided a militant hideout in a former tribal region bordering Afghanistan, triggering a shootout that killed two soldiers and two militants.

In a statement, it said Thursday’s shootout took place near the village of Boya in the North Waziristan district.

The military provided no further details, but the Pakistani Taliban in recent months have stepped up attacks on security forces in the region, which has been a sanctuary for Islamic militants.

The army claims it cleared the area.

Militants have been trying to regroup in North Waziristan, raising fears among residents because of army operations against the insurgents.