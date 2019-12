Indonesia's Batik Air will open a daily service between Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport and Jakarta Dec. 13, according to Taiwan's Civil Aeronautics Administration.



Flights will depart from Taoyuan at midnight, arriving in Jakarta at 4:30 a.m., while the return route will leave Jakarta at 4:30 p.m., arriving in Taoyuan at 11 p.m.



Batik Air is a full-service carrier belonging to the Jakarta-based Lion Air Group. Two other Lion Air subsidiaries -- Malindo Air and Thai Lion Air -- already offer services to Taiwan.