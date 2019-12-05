TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Kuomintang (KMT) legislator Lo Chih-chiang (羅智強) revealed Thursday (Dec. 5) that pro-Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) social media influencer Slow Yang (楊蕙如) had been receiving funding from the Taiwanese government.

Yang was charged by the Taipei District Prosecutor's Office on Monday (Dec. 2) with spreading fake news about Su Chii-cherng (蘇啓誠), the director of Taiwan's representative office in Osaka, Japan, during Typhoon Jebi in 2018. It is suspected that Yang's online trolling ultimately compelled Su to commit suicide, and members of the KMT have demanded that the DPP explain whether it was behind Yang's behavior.

Lo pointed out that Yang's company had acquired 11 government bidding projects between 2016 and 2018 as well as sponsorships from state enterprises during the 2017 Women's Tennis Association (WTA) tournament. He claimed that Yang had received more than NT$100 million (US$3.3 million) and that former DPP Kaohsiung City Councilor Kang Yu-cheng (康裕成) had been providing Yang's company with NT$200,000 every month since June of this year, reported UDN.

President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) was asked about the cyberbullying incident while attending the 2019 Future Tech Exhibition Thursday afternoon, and she responded that she had no personal connections with Yang. Tsai emphasized that misinformation could intensify social conflict and should be handled with caution, reported Yahoo News.