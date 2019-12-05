TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwanese-American presidential candidate Andrew Yang has contacted the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) after receiving death threats during a campaign tour of New Hampshire.

An Internet user calling himself “HitmanYang” wrote e-mails threatening to shoot campaign staff during their visit to the northeastern state, reports said Tuesday (December 3), website The Hill reported.

The e-mail reportedly threatened the shooting would take place when the Yang campaign’s number of tweets reached a certain number. Members of the alleged conspiracy had pooled money in a bet on how many tweets the Yang campaign would write within a week, according to The Hill.

The FBI declined to comment on the reports of the threat, while Yang continued his run for the Democratic nomination while other candidates were withdrawing from the race.

Yang has been noted for advocating a universal basic income and for his interest in the impact of automation on the economy. He has consistently rated in the middle of the large group of contenders for the Democrats’ nomination, The Hill reported.

