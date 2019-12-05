  1. Home
Taiwan's Taoyuan Metro launches Mayday-themed train

Promotional ads for end-of-year Mayday concerts to be set up at major Taoyuan Metro stations

By Lyla Liu, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/12/05 16:55
Taoyuan Metro's Mayday-themed train. (Taoyuan Metro photo)

Taoyuan Metro's Mayday-themed train. (Taoyuan Metro photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taoyuan Metro launched a train painted with the likenesses of award-winning Taiwanese rock band Mayday on Thursday (Dec. 5) as part of a strategy to promote the band’s upcoming year-end concerts at Taoyuan International Baseball Stadium.

The Mayday-themed train hit the rails on Thursday to celebrate the band’s eleven upcoming concerts, which will take place between Dec. 21 and Jan. 4, 2020. Additionally, promotional boards featuring members of Mayday will be set up in stations linking to major transportation hubs, such as Taipei Main Station (A1), Airport Terminal 2 (A13), and Taoyuan HSR Station (A18).

Taoyuan Metro stated that the "Mayday" train will depart from Taipei Main Station six times a day starting at 7:22 a.m., and it will leave Huanbei Station five times per day from 8:50 a.m. The train will stop at both stations every three hours.

Taoyuan Metro reminds Mayday fans from central and southern Taiwan that they can take the High Speed Rail (HSR) to Taoyuan HSR Station, then transfer to Taoyuan International Baseball Stadium. The last northbound train leaves the stadium at 11:45 p.m., while the last train south departs at 12:16 a.m.


Mayday-themed train timetable. (Courtesy of Taoyuan Metro)


Mayday promotional display on platform. (Courtesy of Taoyuan Metro)


Mayday-themed carriage interior. (Courtesy of Taoyuan Metro)
Mayday
Taoyuan Metro

