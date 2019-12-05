A general strike in France was set to paralyze the country on Thursday, as workers and other professionals protest against President Emmanuel Macron's proposed pension reforms.

The strikes follow over a year of weekly "yellow vest" protests against inequality that rocked the country.

The French government has beefed up security in the capital Paris and other major cities amid fears that "yellow vest" groups and hardline protesters could make trouble.

The workers' unions have planned two big Paris demonstrations, which will converge on the Place de la Nation on Thursday.

Paris' transport system was expected to hit hardest by the walkout, with buses, trains and flights canceled and most of the subway system coming to a halt.

French media said the walkout could last for several days, drawing comparisons with the 1995 showdown between the government and unions that paralyzed the country for weeks.

More to follow…

