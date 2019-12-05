  1. Home
Through Wednesday, December 4, 2019

By  Associated Press
2019/12/05 14:12
GP G A PTS
Connor McDavid, EDM 30 19 32 51
Leon Draisaitl, EDM 30 18 33 51
Brad Marchand, BOS 28 18 26 44
Nathan MacKinnon, COL 27 18 26 44
David Pastrnak, BOS 28 25 18 43
John Carlson, WAS 30 11 31 42
Jack Eichel, BUF 28 17 21 38
Patrick Kane, CHI 27 14 19 33
Artemi Panarin, NYR 26 12 21 33
Jonathan Huberdeau, FLA 27 11 22 33
Elias Pettersson, VAN 29 12 20 32
Aleksander Barkov, FLA 27 9 23 32
Alex Ovechkin, WAS 30 20 11 31
Auston Matthews, TOR 30 16 15 31
Nikita Kucherov, TB 24 10 20 30
2 tied with 29 pts.