|All Times EST
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Washington
|30
|21
|4
|5
|47
|112
|86
|8-2-4
|13-2-1
|3-1-1
|Boston
|28
|20
|3
|5
|45
|101
|65
|12-0-4
|8-3-1
|7-2-3
|N.Y. Islanders
|26
|18
|6
|2
|38
|77
|63
|11-2-1
|7-4-1
|6-2-1
|Philadelphia
|28
|16
|7
|5
|37
|91
|79
|9-1-4
|7-6-1
|6-2-2
|Pittsburgh
|28
|15
|9
|4
|34
|96
|78
|11-3-2
|4-6-2
|4-2-3
|Carolina
|28
|16
|11
|1
|33
|88
|78
|8-5-0
|8-6-1
|2-6-1
|Florida
|27
|13
|9
|5
|31
|96
|97
|7-4-2
|6-5-3
|3-2-1
|Buffalo
|28
|13
|10
|5
|31
|85
|83
|8-3-3
|5-7-2
|6-4-1
|Montreal
|28
|12
|10
|6
|30
|93
|98
|7-6-3
|5-4-3
|3-4-2
|Toronto
|30
|13
|13
|4
|30
|95
|101
|7-4-4
|6-9-0
|5-5-1
|Tampa Bay
|25
|13
|9
|3
|29
|91
|81
|6-4-1
|7-5-2
|7-2-0
|N.Y. Rangers
|26
|13
|10
|3
|29
|84
|87
|8-5-2
|5-5-1
|5-2-0
|Columbus
|27
|11
|12
|4
|26
|68
|84
|8-7-1
|3-5-3
|3-4-1
|Ottawa
|29
|12
|16
|1
|25
|76
|91
|7-5-0
|5-11-1
|4-4-0
|New Jersey
|27
|9
|14
|4
|22
|69
|101
|4-7-4
|5-7-0
|3-3-1
|Detroit
|30
|7
|20
|3
|17
|63
|119
|4-10-1
|3-10-2
|2-6-0
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|St. Louis
|30
|18
|6
|6
|42
|90
|78
|8-3-3
|10-3-3
|6-1-1
|Edmonton
|30
|17
|10
|3
|37
|93
|89
|7-4-2
|10-6-1
|7-3-1
|Colorado
|27
|17
|8
|2
|36
|100
|76
|8-3-1
|9-5-1
|5-4-0
|Arizona
|29
|16
|9
|4
|36
|82
|69
|7-6-1
|9-3-3
|6-2-3
|Winnipeg
|28
|17
|10
|1
|35
|82
|77
|7-5-1
|10-5-0
|5-2-0
|Vegas
|30
|15
|11
|4
|34
|91
|85
|7-5-3
|8-6-1
|7-3-1
|Dallas
|29
|15
|11
|3
|33
|76
|73
|9-4-1
|6-7-2
|5-4-2
|Vancouver
|29
|14
|11
|4
|32
|97
|86
|6-3-3
|8-8-1
|4-3-1
|San Jose
|29
|15
|13
|1
|31
|84
|96
|9-7-0
|6-6-1
|7-5-0
|Minnesota
|28
|13
|11
|4
|30
|83
|88
|7-1-2
|6-10-2
|2-6-1
|Calgary
|29
|13
|12
|4
|30
|73
|86
|7-3-2
|6-9-2
|3-5-1
|Nashville
|27
|12
|10
|5
|29
|89
|88
|7-5-4
|5-5-1
|5-3-0
|Anaheim
|28
|12
|12
|4
|28
|75
|84
|8-5-2
|4-7-2
|4-4-1
|Chicago
|27
|10
|12
|5
|25
|74
|85
|7-7-2
|3-5-3
|2-4-2
|Los Angeles
|29
|11
|16
|2
|24
|73
|96
|9-6-1
|2-10-1
|4-8-1
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
|Tuesday's Games
Montreal 4, N.Y. Islanders 2
Boston 2, Carolina 0
Minnesota 4, Florida 2
Arizona 4, Columbus 2
Vegas 4, New Jersey 3
Philadelphia 6, Toronto 1
Tampa Bay 3, Nashville 2, OT
Winnipeg 5, Dallas 1
Vancouver 5, Ottawa 2
Washington 5, San Jose 2
|Wednesday's Games
Colorado 3, Toronto 1
Pittsburgh 3, St. Louis 0
Ottawa 5, Edmonton 2
Washington 3, Los Angeles 1
|Thursday's Games
Arizona at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Vegas vs. N.Y. Islanders at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Boston, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Colorado at Montreal, 7 p.m.
San Jose at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Winnipeg at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Buffalo at Calgary, 9 p.m.
|Friday's Games
Chicago at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Montreal at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Arizona at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Los Angeles at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
Washington at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
Ottawa at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.
Buffalo at Vancouver, 4 p.m.
Colorado at Boston, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Carolina, 7 p.m.
San Jose at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Toronto at St. Louis, 7 p.m.
Columbus at Florida, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Detroit, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at Nashville, 8 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Dallas, 9 p.m.
Los Angeles at Calgary, 10 p.m.