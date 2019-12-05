TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Following days of contradictory reports, Thailand has decided to postpone the requirement for Taiwanese travelers to present financial statements when applying online for a visa until March next year, reports said Thursday (December 5).

The Thailand Trade and Economic Office (TTEO) in Taipei announced last Monday (December 2) that online visa applicants from Taiwan would have to provide evidence of their financial situation for the most recent three months before they would be awarded the visa.

The new rules caused an uproar from Taiwanese travel agents, who pointed out that Thai citizens did not even need a visa to come to the island under the government’s New Southbound Policy.

On Wednesday (December 4), media reports emerged that TTEO was canceling the new policy, but later it denied any cancelation was likely.

In the latest turn of events, TTEO posted a message on its website Thursday saying the introduction of the financial statement requirement had been postponed until March 1, 2020 to give applicants sufficient time to prepare and to acquaint themselves with the new method, the Central News Agency reported.

The whole online visa application was being shut down Thursday morning, with a reopening scheduled for December 9. Travelers who had already used the system to apply could continue with the regular procedure, and the office would be open normally on December 6 to handle visa issues, the TTEO said.

Earlier, Thailand said the new regulation about financial statements would eventually also apply to visitors from China, France and the United Kingdom.

