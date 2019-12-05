TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwanese American business executive and engineer Lisa Su (蘇姿豐), who is now the CEO and president of California-based Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), has been named to this year's Bloomberg 50 for her role in shaping the global business landscape over the past year.

Bloomberg Businessweek on Wednesday (Dec. 5) revealed an unranked list of the Bloomberg 50 representing the 50 most influential leaders in finance, fashion, technology, and trade in 2019. Among them is Tainan-born American Lisa Su.

Su moved to the U.S. with her family at the age of three and received a doctorate in electrical engineering from MIT at 24.

In 2014, she took the helm of the U.S.-based global processor firm AMD, which under her leadership has secured orders from global tech giants Google and Microsoft, outshining AMD's longtime rival Intel. AMD's stock price shot up 84 percent in 2019.

Others on the Bloomberg 50 include New Zealand prime minister Jacinda Ardern; award-winning musician and Billboard Hot 100 record-holder Lil Nas X; Zoom CEO Eric Yuan; Ankiti Bose, founder of the first billion-dollar Indian startup; the U.S. women's national soccer team; American pop star, actress, and influencer Rihanna; WarnerMedia News Chairman and CNN President Jeff Zucker, and the IMF's first female chief economist, Gita Gopinath.

Hong Kong's pro-democracy protesters have also been named on the list in the category of politics. The report also mentions the landslide victory of pro-democracy candidates in the Nov. 24 district council elections, which indicated Hongkongers' dissatisfaction with the city's China-backed bureaucrats.



(Screenshot of Bloomberg Businessweek image)

The magazine also named Audrey Tang (唐鳳), the world's first transgender minister, as a prime contender for next year's Bloomberg 50. The Taiwanese Minister without Portfolio was also recently named among the Top 100 Global Thinkers by Foreign Policy magazine.



(Screenshot of Bloomberg Businessweek image)