WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Sasha Stefanovic scored a career-high 20 points, Jahaad Proctor had 16 and Purdue routed No. 5 Virginia 69-40 on Wednesday night in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.

It's the first time the Boilermakers have beaten a top-five foe from another conference in Mackey Arena's 52-year history. The Boilermakers (5-3) have won four of five overall.

Jay Huff had 11 points and Mamadi Diakite finished with 10 for the defending national champions. But the Cavaliers (7-1) had their 13-game winning streak snapped in a rematch of last season’s overtime classic in the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament. They lost for the first time in eight road games dating to last season and produced their lowest point total since March 2017.

The game was billed as a showdown between two of the nation's stingiest defenses, but Purdue dominated from start to finish.

No. 3 MARYLAND 72, NOTRE DAME 51

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Jalen Smith had 15 points and a career-high 16 rebounds as Maryland cruised past Notre Dame in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.

Eric Ayala scored 14 points and Aaron Wiggins added 11 for the Terrapins (9-0), off to their best start since winning 10 in a row to open the 1998-99 season.

John Mooney had 17 points and 12 rebounds for Notre Dame (6-2), which had won six straight since beginning the season with a loss at North Carolina.

After falling behind 9-4, Maryland allowed just four points over the next 12:31.

No. 9 GONZAGA 101, TEXAS SOUTHERN 62

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Corey Kispert scored 17 points, Joel Ayayi added 16 and Gonzaga beat Texas Southern to rebound from a loss to Michigan in the Battle 4 Atlantis title game.

Seven players scored in double figures for Gonzaga (9-1). The Zags have 28 consecutive home wins, the second-longest streak in the nation behind Tennessee.

Gonzaga made 12 of its first 15 shots and led 53-30 at halftime before scoring the first nine points of the second half. The Bulldogs have five players banged up, but bounced back from an 82-64 loss to Michigan last Friday that was their most lopsided since 2014.

Tyrik Armstrong had 15 points for Texas Southern (2-6).

No. 21 TENNESSEE 72, FLORIDA A&M 43

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — John Fulkerson scored 15 points to lead five Tennessee players in double figures as the Volunteers trounced winless Florida A&M for their 31st consecutive home victory.

Tennessee (7-1) owns the longest active home winning streak of any Division I team. The Vols haven’t lost at home since falling 94-84 to Auburn on Jan. 2, 2018.

Their latest victory improved Rick Barnes’ coaching record to 699-365 in 32 seasons at George Mason (1987-88), Providence (1988-94), Clemson (1994-98), Texas (1998-2015) and Tennessee (2015-present). Barnes will try to become the seventh active head coach to earn 700 career Division I wins when Tennessee hosts No. 15 Memphis on Dec. 14.

Yves Pons scored 14 points and Olivier Nkamhoua had 11 for Tennessee.

Evins Desir scored 11 for Florida A&M (0-7).

No. 23 VILLANOVA 80, PENN 69

VILLANOVA, Pa. (AP) — Saddiq Bey scored a career-high 27 points to lead Villanova over Penn.

The Wildcats (6-2) finally pulled away from the Quakers over the final two minutes to avoid a second straight loss to their Philadelphia basketball rival. Justin Moore converted a three-point play to give Villanova the breathing room it needed to hold off pesky Penn (5-4).

Jordan Dingle and AJ Brodeur each scored 18 points for Penn. Moore finished with 17 for the Wildcats.

The Quakers pulled off one of the biggest upsets in Philly hoops history last season when they knocked off the national champion Wildcats 78-75 at the Palestra. The Wildcats had won a city-record 25 straight games against Big 5 rivals Temple, Saint Joseph's, La Salle and the Quakers.

