All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Boston 28 20 3 5 45 101 65 12-0-4 8-3-1 7-2-3 Washington 29 20 4 5 45 109 85 8-2-4 12-2-1 3-1-1 N.Y. Islanders 26 18 6 2 38 77 63 11-2-1 7-4-1 6-2-1 Philadelphia 28 16 7 5 37 91 79 9-1-4 7-6-1 6-2-2 Pittsburgh 28 15 9 4 34 96 78 11-3-2 4-6-2 4-2-3 Carolina 28 16 11 1 33 88 78 8-5-0 8-6-1 2-6-1 Florida 27 13 9 5 31 96 97 7-4-2 6-5-3 3-2-1 Buffalo 28 13 10 5 31 85 83 8-3-3 5-7-2 6-4-1 Montreal 28 12 10 6 30 93 98 7-6-3 5-4-3 3-4-2 Toronto 30 13 13 4 30 95 101 7-4-4 6-9-0 5-5-1 Tampa Bay 25 13 9 3 29 91 81 6-4-1 7-5-2 7-2-0 N.Y. Rangers 26 13 10 3 29 84 87 8-5-2 5-5-1 5-2-0 Columbus 27 11 12 4 26 68 84 8-7-1 3-5-3 3-4-1 Ottawa 28 11 16 1 23 71 89 7-5-0 4-11-1 4-4-0 New Jersey 27 9 14 4 22 69 101 4-7-4 5-7-0 3-3-1 Detroit 30 7 20 3 17 63 119 4-10-1 3-10-2 2-6-0 WESTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div St. Louis 30 18 6 6 42 90 78 8-3-3 10-3-3 6-1-1 Edmonton 29 17 9 3 37 91 84 7-3-2 10-6-1 7-3-1 Colorado 27 17 8 2 36 100 76 8-3-1 9-5-1 5-4-0 Arizona 29 16 9 4 36 82 69 7-6-1 9-3-3 6-2-3 Winnipeg 28 17 10 1 35 82 77 7-5-1 10-5-0 5-2-0 Vegas 30 15 11 4 34 91 85 7-5-3 8-6-1 7-3-1 Dallas 29 15 11 3 33 76 73 9-4-1 6-7-2 5-4-2 Vancouver 29 14 11 4 32 97 86 6-3-3 8-8-1 4-3-1 San Jose 29 15 13 1 31 84 96 9-7-0 6-6-1 7-5-0 Minnesota 28 13 11 4 30 83 88 7-1-2 6-10-2 2-6-1 Calgary 29 13 12 4 30 73 86 7-3-2 6-9-2 3-5-1 Nashville 27 12 10 5 29 89 88 7-5-4 5-5-1 5-3-0 Anaheim 28 12 12 4 28 75 84 8-5-2 4-7-2 4-4-1 Chicago 27 10 12 5 25 74 85 7-7-2 3-5-3 2-4-2 Los Angeles 28 11 15 2 24 72 93 9-5-1 2-10-1 4-8-1

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Tuesday's Games

Montreal 4, N.Y. Islanders 2

Boston 2, Carolina 0

Minnesota 4, Florida 2

Arizona 4, Columbus 2

Vegas 4, New Jersey 3

Philadelphia 6, Toronto 1

Tampa Bay 3, Nashville 2, OT

Winnipeg 5, Dallas 1

Vancouver 5, Ottawa 2

Washington 5, San Jose 2

Wednesday's Games

Colorado 3, Toronto 1

Pittsburgh 3, St. Louis 0

Ottawa at Edmonton, 9:30 p.m.

Washington at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Arizona at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Vegas vs. N.Y. Islanders at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Boston, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Montreal, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Friday's Games

Chicago at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Montreal at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Arizona at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Washington at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Ottawa at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

Buffalo at Vancouver, 4 p.m.

Colorado at Boston, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Carolina, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Toronto at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Florida, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Detroit, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Nashville, 8 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Dallas, 9 p.m.

Los Angeles at Calgary, 10 p.m.