MACAU, Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sands China Ltd. recognised some of its more exceptional suppliers at the 2019 Sands Supplier Excellence Awards Friday at The Venetian® Macao. The annual event is a global initiative of Sands China's parent company, Las Vegas Sands Corp., and acknowledges the cooperation and services of some of the company's most noteworthy suppliers worldwide.



Representatives of nine outstanding companies are honoured on stage at the 2019 Sands Supplier Excellence Awards Friday at The Venetian Macao, attended by Sands China executives.



Dr. Wilfred Wong, president of Sands China Ltd., addresses guests at the seventh Sands Supplier Excellence Awards Friday at The Venetian Macao. The annual event recognises the high level of cooperation and service of some of the company’s most outstanding suppliers.

"Sands China's success would not be possible without the wide variety of suppliers that work alongside us," said Dr. Wilfred Wong, president of Sands China Ltd. "Together, they help us deliver the outstanding experiences that our guests and visitors have come to expect at our integrated resorts. The company is very pleased to take this opportunity each year to express our gratitude to our suppliers for doing their part to keep this massive operation running smoothly. Congratulations to them all for being nominated in this year's awards, and a special thanks to our longstanding suppliers, who have been working with us for 15 years now."

Various Sands China business units and their employees nominated a total of 22 companies in this year's awards -- 15 of them local enterprises. Nominees are chosen from a pool of thousands of service providers and suppliers that do business with Sands China.

Awards were given to distinguished suppliers in nine categories: gaming; furniture, fixtures and equipment; ferry; marketing; outside services; food and beverage; operating supplies and equipment; development and project management; and facilities.

Eight out of the nine winners in this year's awards are local suppliers -- a testament to their growth and to the opportunities provided by Sands China's continuous support to local enterprises. Among them, two are run by Macao young entrepreneurs, two are SMEs, and one is a micro enterprise.

Friday's awards ceremony event featured entertainment and an appreciation dinner themed on the hit film "The Greatest Showman", with around 500 guests attending, including more than 300 representing about 160 suppliers, mostly from Macao, Hong Kong and mainland China.

Award winners are selected each year by a judging committee composed of Sands China executive management. Judges consider several criteria, including suppliers' corporate culture and sustainability, cost management, service excellence, project management, quality management, and innovation.

The winners of 2019 Sands Supplier Excellence Awards are:

CATEGORY WINNER Gaming Angel Macau Ltd. - Angel is a primary supplier of playing cards for Sands China with consistently excellent service, a commitment to delivering innovative casino solutions, and investment in research and development - Winner of a 2014 and 2017 Sands Supplier Excellence Award for its innovative development roadmap Furniture, Fixtures and Equipment BCI Asia (Macau) Limited - BCI is a service provider of furniture, fixtures and equipment installation - BCI entered the Macao market in 2011, and has completed several large-scale projects for Sands China, including at Sands Cotai Central and The Parisian Macao, comprising a cumulative room count of over 10,000 rooms to date Ferry Chu Kong High-Speed Ferry Co., Ltd. - Chu Kong manages Sands China's Cotai Water Jet high-speed catamaran fleet, operating multiple waterway routes between Hong Kong and Macao - Chu Kong has provided safe, reliable, comfortable and convenient cross-boundary ferry services to passengers since Cotai Water Jet's opening in 2007 Marketing Macau e-Media Development Company Limited - Macau e–Media specialises in digital e-commerce marketing services

A variety of products and services on its local e-commerce platform generates new ideas and innovative solutions for Sands China's food and beverage marketing promotions Outside Services MSS Staffing Services Limited - MSS is a local SME founded in 2013, offering a sizable database of casual labour - Their full-time team is dedicated to providing support on recruitment, scheduling, payroll, and onsite service Food and Beverage Agencia Comercial Soi Cheong Lda. - Soi Cheong is a local SME established in 1935, supplying dry groceries, dairy products, and soft drinks to Sands China since the opening of the Sands Macao in 2004 - Over the last 15 years of cooperation, Soi Cheong has always delivered good service, efficient order handling, prompt delivery, and quality goods Operating Supplies and Equipment Iao Luen Catering Equipment Engineering Co. Ltd - Local SME supplier Iao Luen has provided excellent products and service to Sands China for the last 15 years, since the opening of the Sands Macao - Their products include food and beverage equipment, 3M water filtration systems and related repair and maintenance service and spare parts, and construction of customized kitchen equipment and stainless steel work Development and Project Management IN Design Studio Limited - IN Design is a local micro enterprise providing Sands China with both lead consultancy and regulatory consultancy services for construction projects since its establishment in 2017 - The company has continued to diversify its capacity to suit the growing needs of Sands China's business, and has a demonstrated capacity to carry out regulatory consultancy services Facilities Chubb Macau Limited - Chubb Macau began doing business with Sands China in 2004, with the opening of the Sands Macao - In parallel with over 15 years of Sands China's growth and development, Chubb has become one of the largest fire services vendors in Macao and has continuously supported Sands China with excellent services at competitive costs for its facilities fire services maintenance and projects

Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20191202/2657889-1-a?lang=0

Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20191202/2657889-1-b?lang=0

