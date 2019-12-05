WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Officials in southern Poland said Wednesday that a gas explosion collapses a house, trapping as many as eight people.

Local firefighters spokeswoman Patrycja Pokrzywa said the detached, three-floor house in the mountain resort of Szczyrk was destroyed in the explosion shortly after 6 p.m. She said fires touched off in the debris were being dealt with by dozens of firefighters.

Pokrzywa said children were believed to be among those trapped under the house, which was home to two families. She said rescuers with dogs were searching for survivors and victims.

She said she received her information about the number of residents from a person who lived in the house but was outside at the time of the explosion.

A spokesman for Poland's gas company, Artur Michniewicz, said a leak in a damaged local gas pipeline most probably was responsible for the explosion.

Szczyrk Mayor Antoni Byrdy said the search could last until as long as Thursday morning.