BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Protesters are marching in Colombia as part of a third strike against President Iván Duque as attempts to start a dialogue drag on.

Tens of thousands carried signs and marched in cities around the nation on Wednesday.

Colombia’s recent wave of demonstrations began with a massive strike on Nov. 21 that drew an estimated 250,000 people to the streets.

Protests have continued in the days since but at a much smaller scale. Authorities estimated 40,000 were protesting Wednesday.

A National Strike Committee of student and labor unions is calling on Duque to hold direct talks on their 13 demands.

Duque has agreed, but now says it would be part of a larger “national conversation” he is holding with various sectors of society. The committee has balked at the broader talks.