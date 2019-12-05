WASHINGTON (AP) — Mexico’s top trade negotiator says two or three issues must be resolved before finalizing a new trade agreement with United States and Canada.

Jesús Seade tells reporters he has been working hard to reach a final version that includes demands made by House Democrats as part of the legislative ratification process.

Seade met Wednesday with his U.S. counterpart Robert Lighthizer for about three hours.

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said Tuesday he will not accept inspectors supervising how Mexico implements its new labor law. Mexico prefers the disputes to be settled by three-member panels.

The United States, Mexico and Canada agreed last year to replace the 25-year-old North American Free Trade Agreement with a new pact, the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement.