From left to right: Tsai Ing-wen, James Soong, Han Kuo-yu

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The three presidential candidates will receive the first opportunity to present their views live on television on Wednesday December 18.

The event will be the first of three such occasions, while the vice-presidential candidates will get their chance on December 20 at 7 p.m. on PTS, the Central Election Commission (CEC) announced Wednesday (December 4).

The first presidential event will be broadcast live by CTS December 18 at 7 p.m., the second by CTV December 25 at 2 p.m., and the final one by TTV December 27 at 7 p.m., according to the Central News Agency.

The CEC selected weekdays for the televised events because the candidates were too busy attending rallies during the weekends.

Viewers will also be able to follow the presentations live online, while the full recordings will still be available afterward on the CEC website.

According to the law, the candidates should have at least three rounds per program lasting 10 minutes each to present their policies. So far, there have been no plans for real debates where the contenders can interact and question each other about their views.

The three candidates in the January 11, 2020 election are President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) for the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), Kaohsiung City Mayor Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜) for the Kuomintang (KMT), and People First Party (PFP) Chairman James Soong (宋楚瑜).

