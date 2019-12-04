10 Things to Know for Today

This Oct. 31, 2019 photo shows author-singer Pete Townshend posing for a portrait in New York to promote his debut novel "The Age of Anxiety." Townshe... This Oct. 31, 2019 photo shows author-singer Pete Townshend posing for a portrait in New York to promote his debut novel "The Age of Anxiety." Townshend, a member of the British rock band The Who, said the band plans to return to Cincinnati for the first time since the 1979 tragedy where 11 fans died in a frantic stampede at their concert. (Photo by Matt Licari/Invision/AP)

1. ‘SERIOUS MISCONDUCT’ TAKES CENTER STAGE AT IMPEACHMENT HEARINGS

The House Judiciary Committee is weighing findings by fellow lawmakers that Trump misused the power of his office for personal political gain and then obstructed Congress' investigation as possible grounds for impeachment.

2. T RUMP JOINS NATO LEADERS AS IMPEACHMENT INQUIRY RESUMES

The U.S. president will face a striking split-screen moment toward the end of the NATO conference, when he addresses the news media soon after the House Judiciary Committee is called to order.

3. ‘HE WAS LATE’

Several world leaders including Canada's Justin Trudeau, France's Emmanuel Macron and Britain's Boris Johnson seem to have been caught in an unguarded exchange on camera apparently gossiping about the U.S. president's behavior.

4. CHINA-US TIES FURTHER STRAINED

The U.S. Congress overwhelmingly approves a bill targeting China's mass crackdown on ethnic Muslim minorities, a move Beijing swiftly condemned.

5. KIM AGAIN MOUNTS WHITE HORSE IN SYMBOLIC GESTURE

With nuclear negotiations at a standstill, the reclusive North Korean leader rides up sacred, snow-covered Mount Paektu, which he has previously visited before making major decisions.

6. KAMALA HARRIS' HOPES DASHED IN HOME STATE

Politically active celebrities lined up behind the Democrat's rivals while many of California's energized progressive activists lent their passion and small-dollar donations to Elizabeth Warren or Bernie Sanders.

7. WHERE HUNDREDS OF GIRLS AND WOMEN HAVE BEEN TRAFFICKED

A government list shows 629 Pakistani girls from across the country have been sold as brides to China, most between 2018 and early 2019, AP finds.

8. HOW ELON MUSK CHARACTERIZED ‘PEDO GUY’ TWEET

The Tesla CEO testifies that he was being insulting, not literally calling a Thai cave rescuer from Britain a pedophile when he lashed out on Twitter and ended up in a defamation lawsuit.

9. ‘WE SHOULD HAVE STAYED’

Four decades after a stampede left 11 people dead at a Who concert in Cincinnati, Pete Townshend says he’s always regretted not sticking around to deal with the aftermath.

10. CLEATS FOR A CAUSE

The cleats being worn by more than 900 NFL players this weekend will aid causes ranging from health and wellness, to cancer awareness and prevention, to youth-focused initiatives.