KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — Uganda’s police on Wednesday blocked opposition leader Kizza Besigye from leading an anti-corruption march in competition with one organized by the president.

Kampala’s Metropolitan Police spokesman Patrick Onyango alleged the opposition was planning to create chaos in Kampala, the capital.

He said Besigye is at home and is not under any form of arrest.

Besigye had been driving to the place where the anti-corruption walk was supposed to start when police stopped him and forcefully returned him to his home, which is still under police guard.

According to Transparency International’s 2018 rankings, Uganda is 149th of 175 countries for corruption.