Mandarin Oriental, Taipei is arguably the most sophisticated address in the city and with a reputation for having one of the most Instagrammed Christmas trees in town. Embrace the season’s celebratory spirit and fill your heart with the festive warmth with Mandarin Oriental, Taipei’s specially curated offers and promotions in the most magical time of the year!

Winter Getaway

The holiday season is the time to spend quality moments with the people who made this year special. Enjoy perfect pampering for two with the Spa Indulgence room package. Priced from TWD 13,500 per room per night and available from now until 1 January 2020, this package includes:

• Luxurious accommodation at Deluxe Room

• Daily breakfast at Café Un Deux Trois for up to two persons

• Complimentary 60-min spa treatment, "Oriental Fusion", for two persons, per stay

• A special limited festive edition “ME TIME” Essentials Gift Set from The Spa at Mandarin Oriental, Taipei will be provided per person per stay, valid while stocks last.

Room rates are subject to 15.5% service charge and tax, and terms and conditions apply. Minimum two-night stay is required. For more information or reservations, please visit www.mandarinoriental.com/taipei/. Additional benefits available when guests join or log in to Fans of M.O.

MOments of Caring

Committed to giving back to the community during the holiday season, the hotel continues its long-standing tradition of donating to charitable causes. The Jade Lounge heart-warmingly presents the “Winter Wonderland” special Christmas-themed afternoon tea. 5% of revenue from the afternoon tea sales will be donated to Tai-Ping Elementary School located in Taitung County, to be used in purchasing footballs, football clothing and trainers for the aboriginal students. Furthermore, in support of conservation efforts for endangered leopard cats in Taiwan, the hotel recreates the atmosphere of the home they deserve, featuring miniature figures of leopard cats sitting cosily and warmly underneath the Christmas tree. Share the warmth of this season with the “MOre Love” leopard cat cookies and stuffed toys available at The Mandarin Cake Shop. Net proceeds will be donated to the Leopard Cat Association of Taiwan, to support the protection of wild animals in Taiwan.

Deliciously Merry

The Plate Michelin restaurant, as well as the winner of the “one fork” recognition by Gambero Rosso for two consecutive years, Bencotto, is committed to bringing diners exquisite menus of authentic Italian cuisine crafted from the finest seasonal ingredients and offers an exclusive Christmas menu which is a wonderful tribute to the holiday season with a variety of hearty dishes! The modern-designed all-day-dining restaurant, Café Un Deux Trois, showcases an array of scrumptious items in buffet style. Choose from a medley of appetisers and pick from an exciting selection of seasonal seafood, or hot station to indulge in the irresistible Christmas decadence. In addition, a delightful selection of handmade Christmas cakes and pastries, including Christmas Wreath Cake and traditional Panettone and many more, as well as luxurious Christmas hampers are available at The Mandarin Cake Shop for you to share the festive holiday spirit with friends and family. For more information, please call (02) 2715 6668.

Joker Countdown Party at M.O. Bar

Enjoy a FANtastic Joker-themed night at M.O. Bar this New Year’s Eve and welcome 2020 with the charm of the city that never sleeps! Get to ring in the New Year in style and absolute fun while indulging in classic cocktails by M.O. Bar’s talented bartenders and a live pub singer’s performance! Guests who wear Joker costumes or accessories will receive a complimentary glass of Henriot Brut champagne and on lucky draw ticket upon arrival. In addition, one extra lucky draw ticket will be given once guests reach the minimum spend of TWD 900+10% per person. A private dining room is also available for group parties. For more information, please call (02) 2715 6698.