The Global Environmental Education Partnership Asia-Pacific Regional Center opened Dec. 3 in the central city of Taichung, highlighting the commitment of Taiwan and the U.S. to ensuring a healthy and sustainable environment.



Located on the campus of National Taichung University of Education, the center is jointly operated by Taiwan’s Environmental Protection Administration, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, Taichung City Government and Washington-based North American Association for Environmental Education.



In his opening speech, EPA Minister Chang Tzi-chin said the facility was first proposed at the 2017 GEEP meeting in Osaka and underscores the key role Taiwan plays in promoting global environmental education and enhancing regional cooperation.



In addition to serving as a networking platform for academics, experts and officials to share their experiences and insights, the center will assist countries throughout the region with related capacity building and talent cultivation, Chang said.



Echoing Chang’s remarks, AIT Director Brent Christensen said the center is the latest in a long list of accomplishments the two sides have made over the decades.



Taiwan is recognized among experts as one of the world’s most dedicated supporters of environmental education, Christensen said, adding that the U.S. and other countries in Asia can learn from Taiwan’s know-how.



Launched in 2014, the GEEP is a key initiative under the International Environmental Partnership jointly founded by Taiwan’s EPA and its U.S. counterpart earlier the same year.



The IEP advances collaboration among participating countries on key environmental issues such as air pollution, electronic waste management, law enforcement, mercury monitoring and remediation of contaminated sites.