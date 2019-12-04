  1. Home
Facebook publishes data about political ads in Taiwan

Daily updates about campaign spending expected

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/12/04 17:45
Facebook publishes Taiwan political ad library (screenshot from Facebook).

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – In order to increase the transparency of the Taiwanese election campaign, Facebook on Wednesday (December 4) published data about spending on political ads on its site.

The social media website calculated the amount of money spent as well as the number of ads paid for by each advertiser, which included political parties, election candidates and organizations, the Central News Agency reported.

The totals will be updated daily, with links and names provided for the advertisers, and no need to log in to Facebook to consult the information, according to the report.

The ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), Amnesty International and Greenpeace Taiwan all ranked high on the list. CNA said Wednesday political ads since November almost totaled 5,000, for a total sum of NT$3.94 million (US$129,000).
