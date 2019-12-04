  1. Home
Thai government to cancel new visa rules

Thailand abolishes proof of finance requirements to soothe international travelers

By Ching-Tse Cheng, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/12/04 17:32
Thai government to cancel new visa requirement (TAT photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – According to travel agencies in Taiwan, the Thailand government has decided to terminate its new visa rules that require Taiwanese to provide financial statements before traveling to the Southeastern country.

The Thailand Trade and Economic Office in Taipei previously announced that a new e-visa application system would be implemented from Nov. 30. Travelers from Taiwan were expected to submit proof of their finances in the last three months along with application fees.

The new policy caused a wave of complaints among Taiwanese, while legislators suspected the change was linked to Thailand's pro-China stance.

Chang Chin-ding (張進丁), head of the Taichung County Travel Agency Association, told media on Wednesday (Dec. 4) the financial statement requirements had been removed due to protests. However, Taiwanese visitors will still need to apply for travel visas via the new online platform, reported Liberty Times.

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) said an official statement regarding the policy change would be released later on Wednesday. While Taiwan offers visa-free privileges to Thailand passport holders, the Thailand government's non-reciprocal policy has created conflict between the two countries.
