Taiwan only open country in Asia for civic freedoms: NGO report

Civicus praises Taiwan as country where government listens to protesters

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/12/04 16:56
Civicus rates Taiwan an open society due to its freedoms (screenshot Civicus).

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwan emerged as the only truly open country in Asia for the activities of civic movements, according to a report by human rights organizations Civicus and Forum-Asia.

The annual Civicus Monitor document was titled “People Power Under Attack,” the Central News Agency reported Wednesday (December 4).

The human rights body categorizes countries according to their level of basic freedoms, such as freedom of the press and of speech, into five types, ranging from “open” and “narrowed” to “obstructed,” “repressed” and “closed.”

A total of 43 countries out of 196 were labeled as “open,” and Taiwan was the only one in that category between the Baltic states and New Zealand, according to the report’s world map.

In East Asia, the communist countries China, North Korea, Vietnam and Laos, all fell into the “closed” category, while Japan and South Korea were considered “narrowed.”

Civicus officials in Bangkok for the presentation of the report described Taiwan as an example of countries where the government listened to protesters, and as a refuge for victims of persecution from other countries, CNA reported.
human rights
freedom of speech
freedom of the press
Civicus
Forum-Asia

