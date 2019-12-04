Chen is the most common surname in Taiwan (Facebook photo) Chen is the most common surname in Taiwan (Facebook photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – U.S. online lending firm NetCredit last week showed that "Chen" is the most common surname in Taiwan.

Collecting data from Ancestry.com and Oxford University, "Wang" was found to be the most prevalent surname in China and around the world. Scotland's The Sun pointed out the first use of Wang dates back to 2852 B.C. and that one out of every 13 Chinese citizens uses it as their family name.

In South Korea, 20 percent of its citizens share the same family name Kim; with Sato revealed as the most popular surname in Japan. The study also shows that Smith remains the most frequently used surname in every English-speaking country, including the U.S., U.K., Canada, Australia, and New Zealand, reported Liberty Times.

NetCredit pointed out that a surname could originate from five possible starting points: occupation, personal description, name of an ancestor, name of a place, or to signify a link to a benefactor. It said that Smith came from a term for metal workers and blacksmith, and Johnson could be interpreted as "son of John."

Due to the popularity of Islam in sub-Sahara Africa, Muhammad is most commonly found in Egyptian citizens' last names. As far as Central and South American countries are concerned, Gonzalez, which means war, is the most prevalent, reported Yahoo News.



Map shows most common surnames (NetCredit photo)