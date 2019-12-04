U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania arrive at 10 Downing Street in London ahead of a NATO reception hosted by British Prime Minister Bo... U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania arrive at 10 Downing Street in London ahead of a NATO reception hosted by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019. U.S. President Donald Trump and his NATO counterparts were gathering in London Tuesday to mark the alliance's 70th birthday amid deep tensions as spats between leaders expose a lack of unity that risks undermining military organization's credibility. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant, Pool)

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson, centre, visits a Christmas market whilst on the General Election campaign, in Salisbury, England, Tuesday, Dec... Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson, centre, visits a Christmas market whilst on the General Election campaign, in Salisbury, England, Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019. Britain goes to the polls on Dec. 12. (Hannah McKay/Pool Photo via AP)

WATFORD, England (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is juggling election campaigning with hosting a meeting of NATO leaders, including an unpredictable U.S. President Donald Trump.

Johnson is appealing for unity in the fractious 29-nation military alliance, saying Wednesday that “If NATO has a motto, it is: One for all, and all for one.”

Fissures were on display as the two-day NATO gathering began Tuesday, as Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron sparred over Macron’s criticism of NATO and Turkey’s military operation in northern Syria.

The visit by Trump, who is widely unpopular in Britain, could complicate campaigning for the country’s Dec. 12 election. Johnson wants to avoid being too closely associated with the U.S. leader and was not photographed alongside Trump Tuesday, though the two met in private at 10 Downing St.